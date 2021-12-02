Malvern man shot, killed by deputies after reportedly firing shotgun at them

Police say 29-year-old Jacob Aaron Thomas reportedly opened fire on the deputies, who fired back.

MALVERN, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Hot Spring County man was shot and killed after firing a gun at sheriff's deputies.

Police say 29-year-old Jacob Aaron Thomas died at the scene near his home on Two Rivers Trail in Malvern.

Deputies had responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday following a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies said they saw Thomas, armed with what was later identified as a shotgun, walking from a pasture toward the front of the residence.

Police say as Thomas approached closer, he reportedly opened fire on the deputies, who returned the gunfire that killed Thomas. The deputies were not injured.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department has requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation of the incident.