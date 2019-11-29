MALVERN, Ark. — According to the Malvern Police Department, officers are looking for three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Edward Street at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation determined multiple suspects forced entry into the residence and demanded items from the occupants. One of the suspects then shot the victim and all suspects to ran from the scene.

Five of six suspects have been identified. Three suspects have been arrested and police are continuing the search for the remaining three.

In custody are 22-year-old Charles George, 18-year-old Dale Buckley, and 20-year-old Duante Weaver.

Police are searching for Terrence Hughes Jr., 19; Korwan Keith, 22; and an unknown male suspect. They are wanted for capital murder and criminal attempt aggravated robbery.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, please contact Malvern Police Department at 501-332-3636.

This investigation is ongoing and the story will be edited with updates.