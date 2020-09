Police in Malvern are warning local business owners about fake money circulating around town.

Police say one way to identify the fake money is by the sign written on the bottom of the bills saying "for motion picture only."

Just like the ones you see here.

***Business Owners and The Public Beware*** Fake money has begun to circulate around Malvern. A tell all sign is written... Posted by Malvern Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020