Sheriff: Arkansas teen's body found in ditch after shot 'multiple times'

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash confirmed that the body of 18-year-old Daylan Ross was found and is investigating the death as a homicide.

MALVERN, Ark. — According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, the body of an 18-year-old was found in a ditch in Perla, a community outside of the city of Malvern on Thursday, March 10.

The victim was identified as Daylan Ross, who was killed after being shot multiple times, Sheriff Cash said.

Ross graduated last year from Malvern High School.

His obituary said that his service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 19 at the high school's Baily Auditorium. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

Hot Spring County deputies are working with Malvern police to investigate the homicide. Witnesses have been questioned and Sheriff Cash said they are currently looking for a certain individual who may be a suspect.

Authorities say this incident was targeted and there is no reason to believe anybody else is in danger.