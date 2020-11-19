Man, 2 women found dead after apparent murder-suicide in northwest Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
This case is still early in it's investigation as deputies spent much of the night on the scene in northwest Pulaski County.
The sheriff's office responded to a disturbance call on Forest Dale Drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, Nov. 19.
According to investigators, it appears that a man killed two women at the scene, then killed himself, based on preliminary information.
The investigation is still underway. No names have been released at this time.
More on this story as it develops.