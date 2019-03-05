GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of kidnapping a North Carolina teen and holding her captive in a Duluth, Georgia home will not serve any more jail time, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

As part of a negotiated plea, Michael Wysolovski received credit for jail time already served, the D.A.'s office confirmed.

Prosecutors said Wysolovski drove to the then-16-year-old's Charlotte-area home in June 2016 and took her back to Duluth. Family told 11Alive's sister-station NBC Charlotte that the teen had Asperger Syndrome and left her home without her medication.

It was inside that Georgia home where the victim told police Wysolovski controlled every aspect of her life - including her intake of food. The teen told investigators Wysolovski closely monitored how many calories she ate each day, and if he thought she ate too much her wouldn't let her eat at all the next day.

Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta found that the 17-year-old was suffering from malnutrition when the FBI located her in June 2017, more than a year later.

Wysolovski was being held at the Gwinnett County Jail and had faced multiple charges, including cruelty to a child and false imprisonment.

The Chief Assistant District Attorney told 11Alive that Wysolovski's defense requested he be given First Offender status, but Superior Court Judge Timothy Hamil declined to do so.

