JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Steven Glover is facing charges after attempting to smuggle drugs and paraphernalia into the W.C. 'Dub' Brassell Detention Center.

At 2:45 a.m., while conducting surveillance of the the outer perimeter of the detention center, a deputy observed Glover approaching a gate of the jail, attempting to cut the gate.

As the deputy approached Glover, he attempted to flee, but was soon apprehended by the deputy.

The deputy recovered several vacuum sealed bags of tobacco, several packages of bugler tobacco, rolling papers, three cell phones, and five ecstasy (MDMA) pills.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Glover is charged with attempted furnishing of prohibited articles, fleeing, instrument of crime, and possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver ecstasy.

"The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of our facility, but to those who work and are detained there," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. "This is all the reason why we conduct these undercover operations on a routine basis. We will continue to monitor the detention centers at all times. We will also pursue charging with maximum penalty for anyone who violates the policies or our jail without exception."

