NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, 50-year-old Daniel Santos has been arrested in connection to a homicide.

Police said officers were dispatched at 12:09 a.m. on Thursday to an apartment complex on McCain Blvd. in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the body of a man in the apartment, as well as Daniel Santos. The man died at the scene as a result of at least one gunshot wound, police say.

After further investigation, Santos was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder. He is being held at the Pulaski County Jail and is set to appear in North Little District Court on June 17, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Police said Daniel Santos and the victim were acquaintances and the NLRPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

The deceased victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family.

This is an active investigation.

