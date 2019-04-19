According to Lonoke County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, an off duty Lonoke Police Officer received a phone call from an unknown phone number asking if he still needed to purchase narcotics.

Once the officer contacted Chief Deputy Kevin McCoy, Lt. William Langley, and Sgt. James Hall about the call, their response was, “why not? Let’s see where this goes.”

Once the suspect identified himself as Tony Parker, according to Lonoke County Sheriff's Office, they set up to meet at In and Out gas station on Military, under the presumption of a narcotics sale.

Officers set up a perimeter and proceeded to arrest Parker and a suspect in the passenger seat that was not named. He had tried to flee, but because the ground was wet, his tires spun and did not move.

According to the Facebook post, the officers confiscated 13.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 4 pills of suspected ecstasy, around 13 grams of marijuana, 20 hydrocodone pills, and numerous types of drug paraphernalia from Parker's car.