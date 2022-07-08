Police: Man arrested after alleged break-in, sexual assault of multiple women

Jonesboro police have arrested Ja’markis Deshawn Northern for the alleged sexual assault of multiple women after sneaking into their homes.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Authorities in Jonesboro have arrested a man after receiving several calls at the Links apartment complex in reference to a person sneaking around and removing screens from other people's windows.

Police said that they have arrested Ja’markis Deshawn Northern in connection to the string of incidents.

According to reports, there were at least five separate calls from residents of the complex that referenced a man entering their apartment through their window or through an unlocked door.

These calls happened over the past two months with authorities responding to the following incidents on the following days:

June 6, 2022: Jonesboro police arrived at the Links following a call on sexual assault. The woman said she was asleep when she was awoken by Northern, who was wearing a yellow hoodie. Northern then began to allegedly got into the bed with the victim and forcibly kissed her. The victim attempted to call police, with Northern hanging up the call and retreating before the call was finished by the victim.

June 15, 2022: Jonesboro police arrived at the Links in connection to another sexual assault. The victim said that she was asleep when a man with a yellow hoodie woke her up. She was asked multiple times for sexual favors but refused, with Northern allegedly leaving after multiple refusals.

July 5, 2022: Jonesboro police received calls from the Links in reference to a man wearing a blue and white shirt that had just followed a woman into their apartment. Shortly after, that same man followed multiple other women into their apartments.

Officers then arrived later on midnight, which is where they found Northern hiding in a bush.

Police then reportedly pursued Northern by foot, with the blue and white shirt being located along the way.

One of the victims later confirmed his identify. Later during an interview, Northern reportedly admitted to the incident on July 6.