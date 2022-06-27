Man arrested after chasing, shooting at truck in Little Rock

A Little Rock man crashed into another vehicle after he was chased and shot at by two men in a Ford pickup on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Sunday June 26, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles.

When they arrived, they located a white Lincoln town car that was involved in an accident with another vehicle on 65th Street and Patterson.

Officers spoke with the driver of the Lincoln who said he and his wife were in the vehicle when a black SUV crashed into them and then he heard gun shots.

Another phone call was made to police on London Circle from the driver of the black SUV.

He said he was on 65th Street when a white Ford pickup, involving two men, pulled up to him. The men told the driver of the SUV they were going to take his truck and then pointed a gun at him.

The driver of the SUV sped off and the men in the pickup began chasing and shooting at him, leading the pickup truck to crash into the Lincoln.

Following, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in the back of his neck.

The victim, later identified as Brandon Gillam, was said to have been dropped off at the hospital by the white Ford that was seen shooting and chasing the pickup.