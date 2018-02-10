HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A Hot Springs man was arrested at his home on Arkridge Road in Hot Springs when police served a warrant and found a marijuana growing and processing operation, along with 10 guns.

Courtesy of Garland County Jail

James Ledbetter, 54, was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated domestic battery charge before his property was searched. The Sheriff's Office had a warrant to search the property for a suspected marijuana growing and processing facility, according to a press release.

Police found 11 pounds of marijuana and 10 firearms.

Courtesy of Garland County Sheriff's Office

The marijuana was found at various stages of processing.

Ledbetter was charged with manufacturing a class VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Courtesy of Garland County Sheriff's Office

© 2018 KTHV