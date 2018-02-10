HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A Hot Springs man was arrested at his home on Arkridge Road in Hot Springs when police served a warrant and found a marijuana growing and processing operation, along with 10 guns.
James Ledbetter, 54, was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated domestic battery charge before his property was searched. The Sheriff's Office had a warrant to search the property for a suspected marijuana growing and processing facility, according to a press release.
Police found 11 pounds of marijuana and 10 firearms.
The marijuana was found at various stages of processing.
Ledbetter was charged with manufacturing a class VI controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.