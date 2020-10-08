43-year-old Rodney Cottrell was arrested on Aug. 8 at the water park in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Oklahoma man was arrested for sexual assault at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith over the weekend.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Rodney Cottrell of Vian, Oklahoma was arrested on Aug. 8 at the water park in Fort Smith.

The affidavit states that Cottrell allegedly touched the young victims in their "private areas" several times, even after being told not to.

Cottrell also allegedly followed the victims up a slide and continued touching them inappropriately.

According to a police report, park staff told officers that Cottrell had been "watched for staring at some of the female staff while in the park."

Cottrell told officers that he "brushed" the victims "by accident."

The report states that Cottrell was at the park with his girlfriend, who told officers that she saw an interaction by him that she felt was inappropriate.

He was arrested for Second-Degree Sexual Assault and was taken to the Sebastian County Detention Center where is remains without bond.

He is due in court on Aug. 13.

