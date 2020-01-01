CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — According to Larry Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department, a man was shot "multiple times" near 5 a.m. at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Win Kyaw, fled the apartment before police arrived, but was later apprehended in Crawford County at 7:30 a.m. and taken into custody.

The 29-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital. There is no information on his current condition.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

