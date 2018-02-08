UPDATE - 34-year old Curtis Beavers was arrested on Aug. 8 in connection to the murder of Theodis Morris.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police responded to a shooting near 13th and Maple on Aug. 2 and found a man "obviously deceased," according to a police report.

Police said they think the man was shot and ran a short distance to the south side of an apartment complex at 1320 S Maple St., where he collapsed. Officers responded at about 1 a.m.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Theodis Morris of Pine Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not reported any motive for the murder or any suspect information.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to contact the detective division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook or Text-a-Tip at 274637 Keyword: PBPD.

