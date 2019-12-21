NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, 49-year-old Gary Levell Harris of North Little Rock has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a dog.

Harris is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and/or Ammunition. He will appear in court Dec. 23.

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14, officers responded to South Spruce Street in reference to the shooting of a dog. A 9-month-old golden retriever, Sol, had been shot twice, in the eye and neck.

The investigation was handed over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Sol is expected to make a full recovery.

