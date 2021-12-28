Helena-West Helena man charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of two victims

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Michael Rogers in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Eddie Trancy and 18-year-old Avin Redmon.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police in Helena-West Helena arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 26, taking the life of two people.

According to reports, police in Helena-West Helena responded to a shooting that happened on Nov. 26 around 12:22 a.m.

Authorities arrived on the scene at 1113 US Hwy 49 West where they found the two victims, Trancy and Redmon, in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both Trancy and Redmon were pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m., according to reports.

Information was later provided to investigators that connected Rogers to the shooting, with authorities arresting him on Dec. 4.