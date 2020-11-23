Man arrested in interstate shooting that killed 1, injured 3

20-year-old Anthony Madison was arrested and charged on Monday for killing one man and injuring three others in September along Interstate 530.

20-year-old Anthony Madison was arrested and charged on Monday for killing one man and injuring three others in September along Interstate 530 south of Little Rock.

The shooting took place north of Woodson Lateral Road around 8 p.m. on September 3.

19-year-old Devonta Miller was killed after Madison reportedly shot him from inside a car that had pulled up alongside the car Miller was the passenger of.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other teens were also hit with gunfire, according to police.

