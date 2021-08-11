Police charge man in Little Rock hit and run killing woman

Little Rock police say the incident happened at 12th and Peyton Streets and the victim died sometime after.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have charged John Hill in a hit and run that killed a woman on November 6.

"Additional vehicles were involved in this collision and Hit and Run Investigators are still actively investigating this incident," LRPD said in a statement.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information regarding the hit and run, call (501) 918-5108.

