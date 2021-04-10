Man arrested in connection to death of 31-year-old Little Rock man

According to the Benton Police Department, 36-year-old Termaine Anderson is now in custody.

Benton Police are searching for a man related to the death of a 31-year-old, who was originally reported missing in August.

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old Termaine Anderson, who is wanted for capital murder in the death of Ryan Montgomery on August 10.

According to reports, Anderson was seen driving in a silver Honda Accord that he used to pick up Montgomery on the day of the incident.

The vehicle has since been located after it was burned.

A missing persons report was issued for Montgomery prior to his death, when authorities located his body on the 100 block of Valley Street in Benton.

Reports say that Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous as he was previously convicted for murder and has connections to several armed criminal activities.