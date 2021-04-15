Man arrested overnight after stealing Little Rock police patrol vehicle from jail

A Little Rock police officer's patrol car was stolen on Thursday morning, April 15.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an officer's patrol car was stolen on Thursday morning, April 15 around 2:40 a.m.

An officer was assisting another officer while booking a prisoner into the Pulaski County Regional Jail.

The responding officer park his vehicle on the south end of the jail and entered in to process the prisoner.

After completing the process, the LRPD officer return to where he left his vehicle to find that it had been taken.

The officer notified his sergeant and communications immediately began tracking the vehicle, which was later located in North Little Rock on Camp Robinson Road.

North Little Rock police was notified and responded to the vehicle location. Police arrived and took the suspect, Cordell Lamont Coleman, into custody.

The officer responded to the scene and claimed his vehicle and arrested Colemen for theft of property. The was booked at the Pulaski County Jail and later charged.