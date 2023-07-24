Police in Mayflower make arrest in apparent robbery that left one person injured

A 34-year-old man in Mayflower has been arrested for his involvement in an apparent armed robbery that left one person injured.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in an apparent armed robbery and possible carjacking where one person was shot.

According to reports, the Mayflower Police Department received a call about an incident that happened just before 1:00 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene they found a victim who had been shot, and they were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers then began a manhunt to search for the suspect who had left the scene. He was later identified as 34-year-old Joshua Miller who was said to be known to local residents in the area but not to the victim.

Police tracked Miller west of the scene and they found him in the woods near I-40 and Highway 365.