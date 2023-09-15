Investigators say when the man was being interviewed by police, he admitted to making the post, but stated he "always says stupid stuff like that."

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Springdale Police Department (SPD), Nickolas Lemley, 25, was arrested near Central Junior High School (CJHS) in Springdale for threatening to "Shoot [the] school up" on his Snapchat story.

Around noon on Sept. 15, 2023, the SPD stated that they received a report that Lemley, who works for the construction company renovating CJHS, posted "Sheisty got me wanting to shoot this school up" to his Snapchat story.

Investigators state that Lemley was referring to the rapper Pooh Sheisty, who they say writes about "shootings, gangs, and violence" in his songs.

An SRO at CJHS said that when Lemley was being interviewed by police, Lemley admitted to making the post, but stated that he had no real intention to cause a mass shooting and that he "always says stupid stuff like that."

Lemley was arrested on one charge of Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device