According to the Associated Press, an Arkansas couple was attacked by a man with a knife after pulling over to help him on an Arizona highway.

Coconino County Sheriff's deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers from Flagstaff responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 5. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a man who appeared to have fallen from a moving vehicle.

Conway residents Lauren Harrison, 24, and Adolfo Iglesias, 23, said the man deputies found had attacked them, causing the couple to drive away while he was still on the vehicle.

Harrison and Iglesias said they originally stopped to assist the man, who had just been involved in a car accident.

According to Harrison, the two got out of their vehicle to help him. When the man didn't open the door or roll down his window, Iglesias told Harrison to return to her vehicle.

The couple said the man then started asking Iglesias if they were from the area.

"His wife and dogs were in the car and then he was talking about ditching the car," Harrison said.

She said the man suddenly began grabbing something from the backseat of his car, so Iglesias returned to her vehicle.

That's when the man began running toward the victims.

Iglesias told his girlfriend to start driving away. As she did, the man jumped onto the roof of her car, punching and cracking her windshield with brass knuckles.

He then punched through the sunroof, shattering it completely.

Harrison said the man had a knife that was attached to the brass knuckles.

Iglesias attempted to grab the knife from the man as he began trying to stab the couple through the sunroof. Stab marks from Harrison's car show that the knife was less than half an inch from her arm.

"He grabbed my neck while I'm driving. Dolf would tell me when to slam on the breaks, speed up, or swerve to try to knock him off," Harrison explained. "The entire top half of his body was inside the car and I was going 65 to 70 mph as this was happening."

"Finally, Dolf pushes him out of the car enough and I swerved hard and he was thrown off and I saw him in the rear view mirror in the road," she said.

The couple stopped shortly after the incident to check their own injuries; both individuals had received cuts from the shattered sunroof and Iglesias had received a stab wound.

They started walking back toward the scene when they saw an EMS vehicle. A sheriff drove the couple to a nearby hospital to receive treatments for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His motive is still unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.