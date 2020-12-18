Man attempts to rob Jimmy John's, Vino's with machete, leaves on Little Rock city bus

According to Little Rock police reports, a man is in custody after attempting to rob Jimmy John's and Vin's with a machete.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, officers were dispatched to Jimmy John's on Broadway Street in reference to a robbery.

On Thursday, Dec. 17., at 1:10 p.m., police were called to the scene after 22-year-old Kalyne Givens attempted to rob the business.

Employees say when Givens entered Jimmy John's, he went to the bathroom. After returning from the bathroom, he brandished a machete, demanding money from the cashier.

The cashier said Givens told him, "If you don't want to die, give me everything in the register," while pulling out the machete. The cashier told police he thought Givens was joking and refused to give him any money.

Givens then left in an unknown direction of travel.

Within 10 minutes, officers received a second call about another business robbery at Vino's on West 7th Street. Police say the suspect fit the same description as Givens from the robbery at Jimmy John's.

When officers arrived at Vino's, an employee said a male in his early 20s, later identified as Givens, came into the business, asking for the price of a pizza. The employee said after telling Givens the price, he pulled out a machete and demanded money from the cashier.

The employee said his coworker came to the front, asking what the problem was. The coworker then closed the register and demanded Givens to leave.

Givens then grabbed the tip jar and took the money, according to the reports. The employee ran after Givens and when he turned around, Givens swung the machete, then left on a city bus.

The employees did not report any injuries.

Officers interviewed two witnesses who matched the employees statements and observed the suspect attempting to get on the city bus.

Police were advised where the city bus was headed and stopped the bus. Givens was found on the bus, with the machete in his backpack, and taken into custody.