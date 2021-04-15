Man back in custody after escaping Little Rock police station

While finalizing paperwork, detectives say Jason McClellan used his plastic ID from PCRDF to unlock his handcuff and exit the building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, Jason McClellan was transported on Wednesday from the Pulaski County Detention Facility to the Southwest Field Service Division to be interviewed about recent burglaries.

After completing the interview, detectives say McClellan was left in a secured room, handcuffed to a table.

While finalizing paperwork, detectives say McClellan used his plastic ID from PCRDF to unlock his handcuff and exit the building.

Police say the premises were locked down and all available officers were notified.

In the process, police say a citizen called in to report that a white male in a jail uniform was hiding a short distance away from the substation.

Along with a K-9 Unit, LRPD set up a perimeter and McClellan was found in an abandoned house and recaptured a short time later.

McClellan was transported to back to Southwest Substation and later back to PCRDF. He will be charged for his escape.