Man severely beaten, tied up at Little Rock auto body shop

Police say they found the man severely beaten and tied up with thick metal chains, while his juvenile son was inside the place of business.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, a 49-year-old man was severely beaten, then tied up at an auto body shop on South University Avenue.

The police report says officers were dispatched to the shop Monday afternoon in reference to a report of a man being beaten and tied up by several suspects.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying on his stomach. Police say his feet were tied up with a thick metal chain and there was a yellow tow strap wrapped around his middle region.

One of the officers reportedly turned the victim on his back and was about to attempt CPR, when the victim began talking. The officer says the victim was not aware of where he was or basic information.

The officer also reported the victim's face was badly beaten and his eyes were swollen shut. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The victim's son, a minor, was found inside the place of business. The boy was released into care of a relative.

Officers later learned the victim had a broken jawbone and was showing symptoms of a brain bleed, but he is stable.