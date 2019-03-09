LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, they are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Monday, Sept. 2 just after 8:15 p.m.

The collision occurred at the intersection at Chicot Road and Fairfield Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined the driver of a motorcycle was traveling north on Chicot Road when a Dodge Pickup made a left turn onto Fairfield Drive, in front of the motorcycle.

After the collision, the driver of the Dodge Pickup left the scene. The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but later was pronounced dead.

A witness was able to lead officers to the Dodge Pickup still in the area. Officers later identified the driver of the pickup as 29-year-old Dione Morrison.

Morrison was charged with Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Accident Reconstruction Officers are trying to notify members of the victim's family before releasing his name. Accident Reconstruction Officers and Hit and Run Detectives are still investigating this incident.

