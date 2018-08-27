UPDATE - Kevin Kay Buerke has been charged with capital murder in relation to this case.

ORIGINAL - HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - On Wednesday, Aug. 29, the Garland County Sheriff’s Department received confirmation from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory that a burned body discovered in Lowe Cemetery in Royal, Arkansas was the body of missing 80-year old Betty Slaughter.

According to a press release, Sheriff Mike McCormick said that the Garland County Sheriff’s Office received information that Slaughter went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from her home in Garland County.

John Stanley, a tenant of Slaughter’s, said the news of her death came as a shock.

“Just a very nice lady,” Stanley said.

Stanley has lived in a Hot Springs apartment owned by Slaughter for more than five years. He said his landlord lived alone with her dog in this house on Legend Circle.

“It's been very hard on everybody,” Stanley said. “Lot of lost sleep I can tell you that. I wake up every morning about 4:30 and can't go back to bed.”

Investigators found evidence at the home that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play.

A cause of death has not been determined, but the sheriff's office said a person of interest is behind bars on unrelated charges.

"If that person did this to Betty, I hope he thinks of it everyday and has something to live with the rest of his life," said Stanley.

Investigators have been working this case as a Homicide investigation from the beginning.

Sheriff McCormick would like the public to know that this case is still very active and ongoing so limited information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.

