The Little Rock Police Department arrested Adam Waller, 41, Thursday for the murder of 59-year-old Raymond Robinson on March 6.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested Adam Waller, 41, on Thursday for his involvement in a homicide on March 6.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to authorities, officers responded to a subject-down call at 913 McMath Avenue around 7:23 a.m. and found Raymond Robinson, 59, dead in an abandoned building.