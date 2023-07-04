Little Rock man charged with sexual assault at PCRDF

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski County sheriffs arrested one man on Thursday after investigating a sexual assault in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.
Luis Cervantes, 30, of Little Rock, was an employee of the contract medical provider for the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and was charged with one count of sexual assault in the third degree. He was also charged with one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree.
Cervantes' bond is $10,000, and his court date is June 7.
We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.