According to the Craighead County Prosecuting Attorney, a West Memphis man left court with a juror during a court recess and then fled before he was sentence.

Madreiekus Blakes, 32, was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was also convicted of four counts of committing a terroristic act for a 2018 shooting incident in West Memphis.

According to the release, Blakes was seen leaving the courthouse parking lot in an orange Camaro. Bailiffs said they saw the Camaro return Wednesday morning and noticed a juror getting out of the vehicle.

Officials say Blakes fled from the courthouse during recess, while jurors were deliberating, and was seen walking down East Military Road.

Once the juror was questioned, they admitted to driving Blakes home and said that they did not discuss the case during the drive.

Blakes was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of the attempted murder counts and a $5,000 fine on the remaining counts. The Craighead County judge said further charges are pending his capture.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.