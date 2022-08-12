Man convicted of rape escapes from Arkansas prison

The Arkansas Department of Corrections confirmed that 38-year-old Samuel Hartman, who was convicted of rape, has escaped from the East Arkansas Region unit.

Hartman was reportedly serving a life sentence after receiving his sentence in November of 2013 in Franklin County.

According to the department's website, Hartman is listed as a white man who's around 5'9" tall and weighs roughly 230 lbs.

Hartman is described as having several tattoos that include a heart, sword, and the words "forever & always."