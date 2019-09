LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 11:40 p.m. on Burton Drive.

When officers arrived, an adult male victim was found on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, the victim died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. More on this story as it develops.