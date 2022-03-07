Police: One man dead after homicide in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Friday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 3:00a.m. on Friday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 4200 block of Smokey Lane.

When officers arrived they were directed to go through the woods to a small encampment where they found a deceased male lying on the ground.

Detectives were then called to the scene to begin their investigation.

According to reports, the manner of death has now been deemed as a homicide but the cause of death has not yet been released. The identity of the victim has also not been named.

Anyone that has information about this incident should contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or call Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167.