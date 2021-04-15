Man dead in Jefferson County homicide on Caney Road

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a homicide.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 9:37 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Caney Road near White Hall in regards to an armed disturbance.

Upon arrival they discovered an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead by the coroner.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Joe Stewart, and his body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.