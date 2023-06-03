Man found dead near train tracks in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a call in reference to an unattended death around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 5 on the railroad tracks behind the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on S. Neeley Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male, who was later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Page.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Page's injuries were consistent with being struck by a train, however, the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171. Tips can also be called in at 501-315-TIPS or sent via anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.