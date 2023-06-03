Man found dead near train tracks in Benton

The Benton Police Department is investigating after a 36-year-old man was found dead near train tracks on Sunday.

BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a call in reference to an unattended death around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 5 on the railroad tracks behind the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on S. Neeley Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male, who was later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Page.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Page's injuries were consistent with being struck by a train, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171. Tips can also be called in at 501-315-TIPS or sent via anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD.