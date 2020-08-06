NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On June 2, Raymond Gary III was transported to a hospital in North Little Rock after suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on June 8.

North Little Rock police say they received a call reference shots fired near 1500 W. 20th Street. While investigating, a second call informed them that a man was being transported to a nearby hospital after being shot.

NLRPD said they then traveled to the hospital and "made contact with the victim, Raymond Gary III."

The investigation was first being investigated as first-degree battery but is now a homicide case.

North Little Rock detectives ask that any person with information to contact the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Dallas at 501-975-8770. NLRPD said witnesses can remain anonymous.

Police also say that a reward is also being offered for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.

We will update this story with more information as it develops.