Man dies after shooting near 16th, Chandler Street in North Little Rock

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, June 28, at approximately 1:29 a.m., officers responded to 16th and Chandler Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation. They are currently processing the scene for evidence and conducting interviews.

The body of the victim was transported from the scene to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.