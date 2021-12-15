Little Rock man dies at hospital after he stopped breathing during arrest

An investigation is underway after a Little Rock man died at a hospital after he went into "medical distress" during an attempted arrest by an off duty deputy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a Little Rock man died at a hospital after he went into "medical distress" during an attempted arrest by an off duty Pulaski County deputy.

On Friday, December 10, the off duty deputy was working security at Movie Tavern when 30-year-old Terence Caffey was allegedly attacking employees.

When the deputy, who has just finished his shift, returned to the building he saw "several employees and a subject fighting."

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said once the deputy tried to arrest Caffey "a struggle ensued."

Once arrested, medical personnel were called to the scene. In a press release, the sheriff's office said Caffey went into "medical distress."

"While being examined the suspect stopped breathing and CPR was started," the original report stated.

Caffey was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not know if he died at the movie theater, on the drive to the hospital, or at the hospital.

An internal investigation is being done regarding the incident and "the employees involved in the incident" are on administrative leave.

The name of the deputy involved has not been released at this time.

Dani Caffey, Terence's cousin, said that information on the case should be released Wednesday for the family to review. She said that although the two were cousins they were raised like siblings.

She said she and the family just want accurate information in his death and that she is doing her "part with bringing awareness to the situation."