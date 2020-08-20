Man faces charges after multiple honey bun robberies across central Arkansas

Police say in all three robberies, 49-year-old Mark Persley would go into the store and would pretended to purchase a honeybun.

CONWAY, Ark. — Detectives with the Conway Police Department have been investigating three seemingly related convenience store robberies over the past couple of weeks.

Police say in all three robberies, the suspect, now identified as 49-year-old Mark Persley, would go into the store and would pretended to purchase a honey bun. Once the clerk rang up the purchase and opened the cash drawer, Persley would grab the money and leave.

Law enforcement agencies across central Arkansas shared information about these “honey bun robberies.’

On Thursday morning, a similar incident happened in Morrilton, and Conway police officers were notified. Detectives with the CPD posted up near I-40 and waited for the suspect's vehicle, later identified as a white Tahoe.

Police spotted the vehicle and followed it into North Little Rock where Arkansas State Police made the traffic stop.

He has a penchant for honeybuns and now those sticky fingers have landed a man behind bars facing robbery charges. Read more here. https://t.co/MXdp0iHEHr pic.twitter.com/1mPa0ihSDp — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) August 20, 2020

Conway police arrested Persley and 48-year-old Robin Richardson who is believed to have acted as the getaway driver in some of the robberies.