LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are working a homicide that was the result of a shooting on Dreher Lane in Little Rock.

According to officials, a man was shot several times while in his car. He was then taken to UAMS, where he was declared dead. He was described as a black male in his late-20's.

Police are searching for 2-3 suspects, described only as black men, possibly with dreadlocks. They are not currently considered a danger to the public because police believe they knew the victim.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

© 2018 KTHV