Man fatally stabbed in Monroe County, suspect charged

MONROE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, their officers, along with Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, are investigating a homicide.
Deputies were called to an apartment on 4th Street in Holly Grove Monday night, March 28, where they found 54-year-old Cedric Earl Hampton, of Holly Grove, dead.
Hampton was apparently stabbed and died at the scene.
An occupant of the apartment, later identified as 65-year-old Nelson Morrow, was taken into custody as the investigation began.
Morrow was charged earlier Tuesday, March 29 with manslaughter in connection with the homicide.
He is being held the Monroe County Jail in Clarendon, pending a bond hearing to be scheduled.