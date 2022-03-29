Man fatally stabbed in Monroe County, suspect charged

The Arkansas State Police and Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

MONROE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, their officers, along with Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, are investigating a homicide.

Deputies were called to an apartment on 4th Street in Holly Grove Monday night, March 28, where they found 54-year-old Cedric Earl Hampton, of Holly Grove, dead.

Hampton was apparently stabbed and died at the scene.

An occupant of the apartment, later identified as 65-year-old Nelson Morrow, was taken into custody as the investigation began.

Morrow was charged earlier Tuesday, March 29 with manslaughter in connection with the homicide.