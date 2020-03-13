LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to Asher Avenue after shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they made contact the campus police department at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A UA-Little Rock detective said a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the UA-Little Rock police station. The detective advised a black Nissan with an unknown license plate was parked in the handicap spot in front of the building.

It was advised that an unknown male and female were standing outside of the vehicle when the male began running after a silver or white unknown model vehicle with a hatchback.

The male began shooting at the vehicle.

Officers observed six shell casings at the location that were at the 12th Street substation following the incident. Officers searched the area for other fragments or bullet holes but were unable to find anything.

