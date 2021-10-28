Police: Man followed teens in car, shot at them before arrested in Little Rock

Little Rock police arrested a 35-year-old man after reportedly following three teenagers in their car, then firing a rifle. No injuries were reported.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police arrested a 35-year-old man after reportedly following three teenagers in their car on their way to practice early Thursday morning, then firing a rifle.

No injuries were reported and the victims' car did not appear to have any damage, police say.

According to reports, the three Mount St. Mary students, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were driving to an off-campus practice around 6 a.m. when they noticed a black vehicle following them.

The driver pulled into a hotel parking lot to see if the vehicle would continue to follow them. When the suspect, identified by police as David Harris, followed their car into the parking lot he "started shooting," from his black Land Rover, the police report says.

According to Little Rock police, after the victims called 911, they were told to drive to a nearby police station where Harris was arrested after Capitol police noticed a rifle on his lap.

His demeanor is listed as "calm" in the police report and allegedly wouldn't tell arresting officers what happened.

Mount St. Mary later sent out an email to families explaining the incident.

"We are very thankful these students are safe, and we are proud of the way they handled themselves during this frightening incident. Please keep them in your prayers as they process what happened over the next few days," the email read.

Harris was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault.