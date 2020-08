Officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to South Oak Street to check the welfare of a 74-year-old man.

SEARCY, Ark. — On Monday, August 17, at 8:57 p.m., officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to South Oak Street to check the welfare of a 74-year-old man.

After entry was made into the residence, Van Stevens was found dead.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.