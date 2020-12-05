NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May 12, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department received a 911 call advising that a body had been discovered in the 4400 block of Rogers Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male lying in a vacant lot. Officers observed that the victim was deceased with trauma to the victim’s body.

The scene was secured and detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the location and initiated a homicide investigation.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information, regarding this incident, to please contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234 or the North Little Rock Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439.

This active and ongoing investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

