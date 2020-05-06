PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a shooting that left one person dead, according to a press release.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Larch Street in reference to gunshots around 8 a.m Friday morning, June 5. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle that had struck a pole and an unresponsive male inside.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's name is not being released until the next of kin is notified.

There is no suspect information or motive identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Police say there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

This is the Pine Bluff's 13th homicide.

