PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A man was shot to death inside a home on the 5000 block of West 6th Avenue in Pine Bluff at around 12:45 a.m. July 30.

The Pine Bluff Police Department has identified the victim as 31-year-old Travis Scales.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook or Text-a-Tip to 274637 Keyword: PBPD.

