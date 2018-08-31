LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Friday, Aug. 31, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers of the North Little Rock Police Department responded to Augusta Circle regarding an individual laying in the parking lot.

Upon arrival a male was located and it was determined he was deceased. It appeared he had suffered at least one stab wound.

His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing and Investigators are asking that anyone with information contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 771-7149.

© 2018 KTHV